FS 12700kf, gigabyte z690i, 1tb nvme

B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,007
Itx combo. Includes Gigabyte z690i ddr4 ultra lite motherboard, intel 12700kf, 1tb Samsung 980 nvme. No os. Pulled from my working system. $435 shipped lower 48 for all 3. Comes with the gigabyte antenna as well. System was extremely solid for me.


NIB Arctic Louqe Ghost S1 with NIB large tophat. Ships in the box it was shipped to me from Louqe in. This does have the gen 4 riser cable.
$175 shipped lower 48


Sold a MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.


PayPal friends and family accepted.
I ship only to the lower 48.
Heatware
 

Attachments

  • F97A7AED-7B3A-4939-8C6B-344D2542A764.jpeg
    F97A7AED-7B3A-4939-8C6B-344D2542A764.jpeg
    582.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 53000F9E-C4E0-4423-8059-3CBE5A12175A.jpeg
    53000F9E-C4E0-4423-8059-3CBE5A12175A.jpeg
    453.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,941
Bump for you.........do you have a copy of the original invoice?
Can you use anything in partial trade to lower the cash out? Starting my Christmas Shopping early :)
 
W

Waveforme

Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2006
Messages
521
Wish I had the cash. Been dreaming of that card exactly. Um, would you take a kidney in partial trade ???
 
B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,007
Haha. I do have the receipt as I bought it from the egg.
 
Last edited:
C

compcons

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2006
Messages
304
Gonna build in a ghost in the next few weeks. Quality case and the top hat doesn't add much height.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top