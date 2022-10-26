FS 12700kf, gigabyte z690i, 1tb nvme itx combo, and uncharted code

Itx combo. Includes Gigabyte z690i ddr4 ultra lite motherboard, intel 12700kf, 1tb Samsung 980 nvme. No os. Pulled from my working system. $360 shipped lower 48 for all 3. Comes with the gigabyte antenna as well. System was extremely solid for me.NIB Arctic Louqe Ghost S1 with NIB large tophat. Ships in the box it was shipped to me from Louqe in. This does have the gen 4 riser cable.$170 shipped lower 48AMD uncharted game code. Came with my 5800x3d. Must have an AMD 5xxx series cpu to activate. $30.Gigabyte gen 4 1tb nvme. Fast drive. Used as a game drive and works great. $60 shipped.Sold a MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.PayPal friends and family accepted.I ship only to the lower 48.