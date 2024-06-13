FS: 12700k or 13900kf

sparky1_2007

So, i'm not 100% sure which CPU I want to keep, so i'm letting someone decide for me on this. 12700k is my current gamer, but not 100% sure if I want to pull the trigger on swapping in the 13900kf just yet.

12700k - will come with original box - $200 shipped

13900kf - brand new in package - $400 shipped

Timestamps/images:

View: https://imgur.com/a/eeHFZ8a

12700k is sold - closing thread
 
