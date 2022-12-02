[FS] 12700K CPU, DDR5 G.Skill 2x16GB, DDR5 Kingston 2x16GB

=Gunslinger=
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 25, 2009
- Messages
- 529
Details
Condition - Used - like new
Selling a lightly used 12700K CPU $250
G.Skill 2x16GB DDR5 6400MHZ $200
Kingston 2x16GB DDR5 5600MHz $200
Payment via PayPal.
Prices include shipping via USPS Priority mail.
Earliest I can ship any of the items is on Monday, 12/5/22
Condition - Used - like new
Selling a lightly used 12700K CPU $250
G.Skill 2x16GB DDR5 6400MHZ $200
Kingston 2x16GB DDR5 5600MHz $200
Payment via PayPal.
Prices include shipping via USPS Priority mail.
Earliest I can ship any of the items is on Monday, 12/5/22