FS: 12600K + Z690 Prime New, 12600K + Z690 TUF New, 12600K Open Box, Ryzen 9 7950X New, RX 6700 XT, RTX 3060 12GB, Drive Bays / Docks / Fans Bundle

Have old heatware feedback, reddit (I hate that place) confirmed trades, and about 280 100% positive ebay feedback.
AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB Reference Model: $315 + Shipping
- Comes with original box. Lightly used and in great shape. I mostly bought it for ease of use in Linux.
- Great little card, maybe has 2 weeks of total use.
- Pulled from a retail system that was converted for server use.
- New sealed in box.
- Combo
RX 6700 XT + 12600K + Z690: $625 + Shipping
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: $580 SHIPPED
- Price for me at Newegg is $621 including tax. So if your sales tax is similar to mine, this will be cheaper and is still...
- brand new, sealed.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X + DDR5 6000 CL36-36-36-96 Flare X5 RAM 32GB: $700 + Shipping
- CPU is still new/sealed.
- RAM is not sealed, but has never been used. They don't seal the packaging.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X + DDR5 6000 CL36-36-36-96 Flare X5 RAM 32GB + Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX Motherboard: $900 + Shipping
- All new, never used.
- Will require signature confirmation.
Note: The 3x HDD dock retails for around $80 alone. Total retail price for all this is around $250. I'm selling all this together for $80.
- IStarUSA Trayless 2x 5.25" to 3x 3.5" 12Gb/s HDD Rack BPN-DE230HD-SILVER
- 2x ICYDOCK ToughArmor 2.5 HDD & SSD Mobile Rack for 3.5 Device Bay MB991SK-B
- 4x Corsair 120mm PWM Fans
- 3x Corsair 120mm DC fans (with white LED illumination - not white plastic fans)
- 1x Bitspower RGB 120mm Fan
- Phobya Touch 6 Fan Controller (pretty sure never used)