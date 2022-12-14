FS: 12600K + Z690 Prime New, 12600K + Z690 TUF New, 12600K Open Box, Ryzen 9 7950X New, RX 6700 XT, RTX 3060 12GB, Drive Bays / Docks / Fans Bundle

Shipping is only available in the contiguous United States.
Have old heatware feedback, reddit (I hate that place) confirmed trades, and about 280 100% positive ebay feedback.

AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB Reference Model: $315 + Shipping
  • Comes with original box. Lightly used and in great shape. I mostly bought it for ease of use in Linux.
NVIDIA RTX 3060 12GB ASUS Phoenix: $260 + Shipping
  • Great little card, maybe has 2 weeks of total use.
  • Pulled from a retail system that was converted for server use.
12600K: $240 + Shipping
  • New sealed in box.
ASUS TUF Z690-Plus D4 WIFI Motherboard: $140 + Shipping
  • New sealed in box.
12600K + Z690: $360 + Shipping
  • Combo
RTX 3060 + 12600K + Z690: $600 + Shipping

RX 6700 XT + 12600K + Z690: $625 + Shipping

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: $580 SHIPPED
  • Price for me at Newegg is $621 including tax. So if your sales tax is similar to mine, this will be cheaper and is still...
  • brand new, sealed.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X + DDR5 6000 CL36-36-36-96 Flare X5 RAM 32GB: $700 + Shipping
  • CPU is still new/sealed.
  • RAM is not sealed, but has never been used. They don't seal the packaging.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X + DDR5 6000 CL36-36-36-96 Flare X5 RAM 32GB + Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX Motherboard: $900 + Shipping
  • All new, never used.
  • Will require signature confirmation.
Docks and Fans: $80 + Shipping

Note: The 3x HDD dock retails for around $80 alone. Total retail price for all this is around $250. I'm selling all this together for $80.
  • IStarUSA Trayless 2x 5.25" to 3x 3.5" 12Gb/s HDD Rack BPN-DE230HD-SILVER
  • 2x ICYDOCK ToughArmor 2.5 HDD & SSD Mobile Rack for 3.5 Device Bay MB991SK-B
  • 4x Corsair 120mm PWM Fans
  • 3x Corsair 120mm DC fans (with white LED illumination - not white plastic fans)
  • 1x Bitspower RGB 120mm Fan
  • Phobya Touch 6 Fan Controller (pretty sure never used)
 
