FS: $1250 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 2025 - 14" 3K OLED 120Hz, Ryzen 9 270, RTX 5060, 16GB, 1TB

S

sk3tch

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
4,276
Hi all -


Have a like new (less than 90 days old) mint condition, adult-owned and from a pet-free and smoke free home ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14" OLED 3K 120Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 270 - 16GB LPDDR5X - GeForce RTX 5060 - 1TB SSD - Platinum White). Selling because I need 32GB for virtual machines via Hyper-V - so my work paid for a beefier laptop. This G14 5060 is awesome. I had a G14 5080 and a G14 5070 Ti prior - and this is my favorite of the G14 2025 models. It's a great laptop and it works perfectly. You will not be disappointed.

Will arrive just like as if you bought it new - complete in box and shipped within an outer box for even more protection. I used this laptop only while on business travel so it has very few hours of use on it. The serial number is T5NRPX004840198 - see attached photo for warranty status.

I've got it up on eBay for a higher price ($1359.95 plus shipping) if your'e into that kind of thing.

Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338

$1250 shipped to the lower 48 via UPS with insurance and signature required.

Thanks for looking!
 

Attachments

  g14_5060_receipt.png
    g14_5060_receipt.png
    98 KB · Views: 0
  g14_asus_regi.png
    g14_asus_regi.png
    207 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_2837.jpeg
    IMG_2837.jpeg
    271.9 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_2838.jpeg
    IMG_2838.jpeg
    296.8 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_2842.jpeg
    IMG_2842.jpeg
    229.7 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_2843.jpeg
    IMG_2843.jpeg
    364.6 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_2849.jpeg
    IMG_2849.jpeg
    377.5 KB · Views: 0
