FS: 12100F, Arc A750, 32GB DDR4 machine

I am selling a microATX machine in good working order with accessories. Specs are:



Core i3 12100F, cooled by a Noctua NS-U12S

ASRock B660M Phantom Gaming 4 uATX motherboard

16GB DDR4-3200

8GB Intel Arc A750 GPU

1TB NVMe SSD

650W PowerSpec Bronze PSU with LEDs

Gamdias Mars E2 uATX case with tempered glass side panel

Three Noctua case fans for quiet cooling



I am keen to sell this as a set and will deliver this within the DFW area for cash, PayPal, or Zelle. I am willing to ship it, but the glass side panel will require special attention and care to ensure it arrives safely. Nevertheless, I will work with you there if that's what you need.



Asking price for the whole thing is $350 before shipping. I have solid Heatware under FreonTrip. Thanks for looking.



Last purchase listed below and crossed through for good measure.



Hey all. I'm looking to replace my desktop with a reasonably contemporary NUC with decent graphics. I'd hope for something like the RNUC11PHKi7C001, which has what amounts to a Max-Q RTX 2060, but one that can accommodate a standard graphics card would also be welcome. It does not need storage, RAM, or an OS (and in the case of one with integrated video that can support a discrete card, I'm covered there too), but I'd like for it to be stable and to run Win11 without workarounds. Thanks.