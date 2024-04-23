FS: 120mm Fans Gentle Typhoon 2150 RPM (Nidec/Seasonic)

Volkswagen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Nov 12, 2002
- 4,878
Hello,
Up for sale is a nice collection of some premium and well know and respected 120mm Fans. If you need to "Google" these then they are not for you Great for Radiators or Heat Sink Fans!
Fans are from a smoke/pet free environment. Seasonic fans are pulls from Seasonic cases and the Sycth GT's I had laying around for a while and no use for them.
Prefer to sell in bulk due to shipping costs. PRICES are OBO
NIDEC SERVO CORPORATION (Seasonic Branded) 2150 RPM 4 PIN PWM
PHANTEKS T30
NIDEC SERVO CORPORATION Gentle Typhoon 2150 RPM 4 PIN PWM
HEATWARE: Volkswagen 559-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
Payment: PP or USPS Money Order
SHIPPING: Will be USPS or UPS and I typically can ship the same day if payment is received by 3 PM EST
NO TRADES AT THIS TIME
I have a total of 12 Fans (no screws or any accessories- what you see is what you get) $100 Shipped for 12 fans. $60 Shipped for 6 Fans. ALL 12 SOLD on Overclock.net I have a total of 10 Fans (2 x 3 Pack with retail packaging, 2 x 1 Pack with retail packaging and 2 Fans with no retail packaging but comes with the accessories) $25 Shipped per fan or the 3 pack for $75 Shipped. ALL 10 for $225 SHIPPED SOLD @ TechPowerUp Forums I have a total of 6 fans (no screws or any accessories- what you see is what you get) $60 Shipped for the lot- will split (minimum purchase QTY is 2) and price will vary depending on how many you purchase. SOLD @ TechPowerUp Forums
