FS: 120mm Fans Gentle Typhoon 2150 RPM (Nidec/Seasonic)

Hello,

Up for sale is a nice collection of some premium and well know and respected 120mm Fans. If you need to "Google" these then they are not for you :) Great for Radiators or Heat Sink Fans!

Fans are from a smoke/pet free environment. Seasonic fans are pulls from Seasonic cases and the Sycth GT's I had laying around for a while and no use for them.

Prefer to sell in bulk due to shipping costs. PRICES are OBO




NIDEC SERVO CORPORATION (Seasonic Branded) 2150 RPM 4 PIN PWM
  • I have a total of 12 Fans (no screws or any accessories- what you see is what you get)
  • $100 Shipped for 12 fans. $60 Shipped for 6 Fans. ALL 12 SOLD on Overclock.net

PHANTEKS T30
  • I have a total of 10 Fans (2 x 3 Pack with retail packaging, 2 x 1 Pack with retail packaging and 2 Fans with no retail packaging but comes with the accessories)
  • $25 Shipped per fan or the 3 pack for $75 Shipped. ALL 10 for $225 SHIPPED SOLD @ TechPowerUp Forums
NIDEC SERVO CORPORATION Gentle Typhoon 2150 RPM 4 PIN PWM
  • I have a total of 6 fans (no screws or any accessories- what you see is what you get)
  • $60 Shipped for the lot- will split (minimum purchase QTY is 2) and price will vary depending on how many you purchase. SOLD @ TechPowerUp Forums

HEATWARE: Volkswagen 559-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
Payment: PP or USPS Money Order
SHIPPING: Will be USPS or UPS and I typically can ship the same day if payment is received by 3 PM EST
NO TRADES AT THIS TIME
 

Bump

Phanteks T30's and the Nidec GT's sold over @ TPU.

Price is OBO.
 
Bump for those sexy Seasonic GTs. I'd grab them if I didn't already have way too many GTs and P12 Max laying around unused.
 
