FS: 120mm Fans, AMD 7950x Processor, AIO, More!

Odigo
All shipped Paypal F&F. Heatware: Odigo.
Recently upgrade my processor. Selling my AMD 7950x. $400 shipped. Includes original box.
$30 total shipped for all ($5 each). Prefer to sell as a set. 6x EK-Vardar S Black Edition fans. These are the same fans that come with the EK 360mm AIO Basic AIO. I purchased two AIOs a year ago, and never used the original fans. The fans were briefly used in a HTPC of mine for about a total of 10 hours. The back label was removed for aesthetic reasons. Only 4 of the 6 shown in this photo.
* Pending sale* selling used DeepCool LS720 High-Performance Liquid CPU Cooler. $50 shipped. Pictures available on request.
Also selling Avatar game for $30. I will need to login to amdrewards.com to activate.
