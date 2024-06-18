FS: 12 Western Digital 14TB Hard Drives

Status
Not open for further replies.
TechloGoblin said:
Yes. All retail drives. Should be a 5 year warranty so roughly 2 years left.
Click to expand...
Red Plus only come with 3 year warranty,
1719100799308.png

https://support-en.wd.com/app/answers/detailweb/a_id/2
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top