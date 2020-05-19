FS: $1160 - Macbook Pro 2016 w/ free extras

Laptop Specs:

2016 MacBook Pro Retina 15 inch 2.9ghz i7 16gb 1TB ssd Radeon Pro 460 4gb (Originally refurbished from Apple) - $1160



Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 - Free with laptop purchase



Incase ICON Sleeve with Diamond Ripstop for MacBook Pro 15" - Free with laptop purchase





The laptop will be shipped in original packaging.

via PayPal. Shipping US only.