FS: 11" iPad Pro (M1, 128GB) with smart keyboard folio

einz

Hi everyone, I'm cleaning out tech that's not being used to replenish the budget for new toys, so will be periodically updating this post as new items come up and sold. Everything has been adult owned in a smoke free home, and described below, with pictures available upon request. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer payment via F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet up locally in the SF Bay Area.

iPad Pro - I'm the second owner of the iPad, and I simply don't travel enough for work anymore to justify keeping it around. The iPad is in flawless shape, and has a screen protector on it. Unfortunately I don't have the box, so it's just the iPad and a 3rd party charger.

Smart keyboard folio - this was originally paired with another iPad, so it's seen a bit more usage. There are some scuffs on the outside, but the keys are still in great shape and everything works well. I also have a generic 3rd party case to toss in.

Based on what I've seen, I'm asking for $600 shipped. I'm also interested in trading for a GPU.
 
SamirD

einz said:
It's D54250WYKH, the full height one not the lower profile one
So it can accept an additional 2.5" sata, correct? Also, is the win 10 activated or does it need a key? Are there drivers available for other versions of windows like 7/8/11?
 
einz

SamirD said:
So it can accept an additional 2.5" sata, correct? Also, is the win 10 activated or does it need a key? Are there drivers available for other versions of windows like 7/8/11?
Correct. It has a spot for a 2.5" SATA drive. Windows 10 is activated, and Intel's website says it's supported by 7/8 but I've never tried.
 
