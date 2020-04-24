FS: 11-Inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi - 64GB - Space Gray

B

Betauser

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 14, 2003
Messages
3,750
I'm selling my 11 in iPad Pro late 2018 64gb WiFi only. It's in excellent condition and NO scratches or dents. Been in a case in day one and will include all accessories and the case.

I dont have the box anymore unfortunately. One to take note is the apple care has just recently expired unfortunately.

Selling this for $550 shipped. Pics upon request.

Heatware: Betauser
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top