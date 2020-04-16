FS 1070 TI Mini 1070 AirPort Extreme

2x Zotac 1070Ti Mini - comes with box - 200 + shipping eachPNY 1070 - bare card only - 170 + shipping2x Corsair AX1500i - bought from Corsair Refurbished - Titanium - 175 + shipping eachCorsair AX1200i Gold - Used - 125 + shipping2x Seasonic Prime 1300w - Platinum - bought new - 150 + shippingAir Port Extreme ME918LL/A Apple AirPort Extreme IEEE 802.11ac - Used for a year - 100 + shippingSOLDMSI DUKE 1080 TI - Bought new in 8/2017 - Warranty till 8/2020 - 550 Shipped - 525 Local - SOLD3x Gigabyte AORUS XTREME 1080 TI Warranty until 1/21 - 575 each shipped - 550 each local - SOLDEVGA 1070 TI SC Gaming new back from RMA - 300 shipped/280 local - SOLDR9 FURY NITRO bare card - 100 shipped - SOLDASUS HERO VI with CPU Intel 4670K/ 16 GB DDR3 Ram for 175 shipped - SOLDASUS Formula V with CPU Intel 3770K/16 GB DDR3 Ram for 200 shipped - SOLD