FS: $105 G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM F5-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5

Hi all,
Got this kit in a combo and I've since moved to 64GB. Great memory. Works flawlessly. Comes complete in original packaging and I have a PDF receipt if you'd like.
$105 shipped free via UPS Ground.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to.
Thanks!
Got this kit in a combo and I've since moved to 64GB. Great memory. Works flawlessly. Comes complete in original packaging and I have a PDF receipt if you'd like.
$105 shipped free via UPS Ground.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to.
Thanks!