FS: 1 year Office 365 Personal keys + 1TB Onedrive (5 available)

I picked up 5 of these keys from Office Depot mainly because I was planning on transitioning my cloud storage to onedrive, and wanted to burn through points I had there. I decided to go in a different direction, so they're up for grabs. Retail is $69.99, I'm looking for $40 each (PayPal). Keys will be delivered via PM, and can be activated on Microsoft's website.

Heatware (Nothing recent, haven't been active in the scene for quite a while)

Product link: https://www.officedepot.com/a/products/7482129/Microsoft-365-Personal-12-Month/


One solution across all your devices*. With Office 365 Personal, you get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Work anywhere with apps that are always updated with the latest features. 12-month subscription for one person including 1TB OneDrive cloud storage. (* iOS and Android require separate app download)

  • 12-month subscription for one person (choose Office 365 Home for two or more people)
  • 1TB OneDrive cloud storage
  • Download format
  • Premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote* and Outlook; plus, Publisher and Access for PC only. (*Features vary; visit aka.ms/onenote-office2019-faq)
  • For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
  • Collaborate on documents with others online
  • Premium support via chat or phone with Microsoft experts
  • Annual or monthly subscription; your subscription will automatically continue; you can cancel it anytime
  • Android and iOS devices require separate app downloads

Computer Software FormatDownload
Series or CollectionOffice 365 Personal
Number of Users or Clients per License1
Operating SystemWindows/Mac/Android/iOS
Number of Licenses1
Business & Productivity Software TypeOffice Apps
 
