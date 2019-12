When Fry's first opened, it was nice because they had good prices and a great selection. This was in the days prior to internet giants like Amazon and Newegg. Fry's was a mess because of high return rates for computer hardware, but most of them aren't truly defective so Fry's just repackaged most things without checking them out. So you could get damaged or incomplete items if you weren't careful. Sometimes they tagged things properly and had a discount applied, but sometimes they didn't. Over time, Fry's became more and more problematic as their massive overhead, huge staff, and building costs prevented them from competing very well. It's weird though, because Fry's sells a lot of higher margin items that could sustain them in light of the computer related stuff having such lean margins. Microcenter doesn't have a lot of those items comparatively.



Of course, the people at Fry's who buy the product are idiots. They buy a lot of crap that doesn't sell and sits on the shelves forever. Comp USA had this same problem. As far as I am concerned, I think Fry's suffers from mismanagement and expanding to a point where its become too large to change its behavior quickly. Also, it sells a lot of stuff outside the computer market and doesn't push its technical services. This puts them in line to compete with cleaner, brighter stores like Best Buy. Microcenter stands alone as a niche with a far better shopping experience.

