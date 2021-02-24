Fry's Electronics permanently closing Feb 24, 2021

After over a year of mostly empty shelves, apparently it's over. KRON4 (SF Bay) reports that Fry's confirmed it's closing.
https://www.kron4.com/news/national/frys-electronics-permanently-closes-nationwide/
They had switched to a 'consignment model' in mid 2019, and few vendors would participate in that model, so it's been pretty sad for quite some time.
I updated the date in the title, as there is now an official message on frys.com:
After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics, Inc. (“Fry’s” or “Company”), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.
The Company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021. It is hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders.
