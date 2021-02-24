Fry's Electronics permanently closing Feb 24, 2021

tangoseal said: Everytime I went in there I could have literally taped 100 dollar bills to my shirt. Dragged a clear plastic see through sack of cash and gold bricks through the store and I would be lucky if an employee would even ask if I need help. 9 out of 10 times I would have to hunt down an employee to get help, he would say hold on ill get you help, 20 mins later help arrives to tell me they have to get someone else. Click to expand...

tangoseal said: Thanks Bezos your a real winner with your monopoly Click to expand...

...Yeah, this is a Bezos fault.You pretty much described why I wouldn't go any more. And this isn't a new thing, hell this was back when Amazon only sold books. Go to a Fry's want a CPU or RAM, awwwww damn that means I have to flag someone down, get them to help me, all so they can type in my info into a computer and reserve the part at the checkout counter, and they literally were always very thick accented Indians people. Not that's fine, but considering this was Silicon Valley here I always wondered if this is what happened to them when they can't get a job... and a bit prejudice part sure, me also thinking if this is where H1Bs go to keep their visas valid and stay in the country, because it's not like Palo Alto was had a heavy Indian population.Fine maybe I don't need either of those, ok fine lets go get the parts I need... well you better hope you know where in the store they are located, lest you need to go ask someone. But sure you know the isle, and you wait to see the dreaded sticker on the box that showed that it was a return. Ugh!!!! Often you don't want to risk it because if you've returned anything you know how easy it is to slip something by them and last thing you want is to have to drive back telling them "this item was missing something" (it was roughly 45 minutes one way from San Francisco for me).Yeah the whole "Your best buys are always at Fry's" slogan, kind of became meaningless when things became the same price literally everywhere and there was no go there, time and gas aside I'd rather get parts somewhere else.I do wonder why they went the direction of the consignment model, which major stores do that (other than auto dealers), and actually stay in business? I mean a store says "tell you what, we're not going to pay you for your goods unless we can sell them", and more to the point why they held their guns and continued that model when it obviously wasn't working since no one wanted to deal with them.