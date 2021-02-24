Fry's Electronics permanently closing Feb 23, 2021

Not surprised the last time I went into their store, it was mostly a ghost town. Which is sad since it used to be my go to since there is no Micro Center nearby.
 
Shame. But we all are wondering how long they lasted with mostly empty shelves. I'll miss Fry's. Was a good place to test peripherals and occasionally they had good prices. Even on CPU/motherboard combos.

Only local place left is Best Buy, and outside of GPUs (well obviously not now) they just have mice/keyboards for PC hardware.
 
Yeah. What happened to them. Frys used to be huge. I remember going to black friday shopping 10-15 years ago at frys and waiting in an endless line around the building trying to get in. I used to go there and the store was packed on a regular basis.

But in the last like 5-10 years they just have no deals, never advertise anything, and dont seem to be competitive in any way.
 
