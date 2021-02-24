Fry's Electronics permanently closing Feb 23, 2021

After over a year of mostly empty shelves, apparently it's over. KRON4 (SF Bay) reports that Fry's confirmed it's closing.
https://www.kron4.com/news/national/frys-electronics-permanently-closes-nationwide/
They had switched to a 'consignment model' in mid 2019, and few vendors would participate in that model, so it's been pretty sad for quite some time.
