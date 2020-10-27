Frustrating Apple calendar issue

Work provides a schedule, for work (duh). It has everybody’s duties listed for the that day. I imported that as a calendar and now everyday I know what everyone is doing. I don’t need to know.



I can seem to delete it from my devices. I’ve looked on official Apple page and followed the directions and I can not delete it.



It’s on my computer, then my iPad and iPhone. My phone synchs with my car, and I get it there too.



Y’all know how to get rid of it? The official Apple way isn’t working.