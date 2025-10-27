Frustrated consultant 'went full Hulk' and started smashing hardware

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,934
“"The client asked if I was alright and as soon as I explained I was being asked to work for the fourth weekend in a row I went full Hulk. I started smashing my stuff (I broke my laptop), stormed out of the building smashing walls, and pretty much ripped most of my clothes off."
Ted called his boss, and "exploded with language I never knew you could say in a professional environment."
"The IT manager begged me to stay and I really appreciated him, we had some good times together all things considered, and he told me not to work the weekend and that he would hire more people."
The client with broken Wi-Fi later dumped the nonprofit company and found another service provider. Ted's contract expired not long after.
"They fired me and brought in a new team," he told Who, Me?
"Those were some of the darkest days of my career but as I look back, I am not too sad about them as they helped me get to where I am now and I did survive," he added. "And I am still amazed that I wasn't fired earlier, and maybe some might be able to relate to the extreme stresses of IT work."
Have you exploded in a fit of rage due to the frustrations of work? If so, make a cathartic click here to send your story to Who, Me? We'd love to help you get over the incident by sharing your story on a future Monday. ®”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/10/27/who_me/
Ted called his boss, and "exploded with language I never knew you could say in a professional environment."
"The IT manager begged me to stay and I really appreciated him, we had some good times together all things considered, and he told me not to work the weekend and that he would hire more people."
The client with broken Wi-Fi later dumped the nonprofit company and found another service provider. Ted's contract expired not long after.
"They fired me and brought in a new team," he told Who, Me?
"Those were some of the darkest days of my career but as I look back, I am not too sad about them as they helped me get to where I am now and I did survive," he added. "And I am still amazed that I wasn't fired earlier, and maybe some might be able to relate to the extreme stresses of IT work."
Have you exploded in a fit of rage due to the frustrations of work? If so, make a cathartic click here to send your story to Who, Me? We'd love to help you get over the incident by sharing your story on a future Monday. ®”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/10/27/who_me/