Frozencpu.com going out of business sale 50% off

They will move away from ecommerce to focus on expanding their ModRight brand. In 2013 they made a splash when then owner, Mark Friga, developed and patented the first of its kind anti-static assembly mat. The ModRight Mod-Mat Xtreme allows you to build or assemble PC components while staying safe from electrostatic discharge due to the mat material. The useful measuring devices printed on the mat in full color is what makes it so special.