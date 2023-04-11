Frozencpu.com going out of business sale 50% off

Solhokuten
Dec 9, 2009
1,467
frozencpu.com 50% off all in stock items* with SAVENOW code. Get it while you can.
I think you're on to something lol.i feel like they did a going out of business sale some years ago, maybe just my memory?
I was thinking the same thing. Haven't they been going out of business for years now?i feel like they did a going out of business sale some years ago, maybe just my memory?
Sounds like this is the case as the original founder isn't the current owner:Maybe they did go out of business and came back with a different owner or something.
Looking at the prices, even the 50% off didnt seem that amazing.No sale on cases. Shipping ruins the discount. Hardly anything of value.
Translation: I'm making more than I ever imagined off screen printing on top of poly vinyl esd mats. A sucker is born everyday, and I've found them! Thank you GamersNexus for being my wingman.They will move away from ecommerce to focus on expanding their ModRight brand. In 2013 they made a splash when then owner, Mark Friga, developed and patented the first of its kind anti-static assembly mat. The ModRight Mod-Mat Xtreme allows you to build or assemble PC components while staying safe from electrostatic discharge due to the mat material. The useful measuring devices printed on the mat in full color is what makes it so special.
