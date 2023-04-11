Frozencpu.com going out of business sale 50% off

Darunion said:
i feel like they did a going out of business sale some years ago, maybe just my memory?
I think you're on to something lol.
download.jpg
 
I remember a owner or employee going through and trashing the place ? I thought that was the end. I guess not.
 
SamirD

kirbyrj said:
Maybe they did go out of business and came back with a different owner or something.
Sounds like this is the case as the original founder isn't the current owner:

"Sad Goodbye
April 10, 2023


FrozenCPU, a pioneer of liquid cooling for desktops since 1999, has decided to close their online retail operation. They have enjoyed great success since its inception when determined founder, Mark Friga, started the company out of a 1-bedroom apartment in upstate NY. That success is attributed to impeccable customer service, offering many custom modifications and being in a niche market that exploded in popularity.

They will move away from ecommerce to focus on expanding their ModRight brand. In 2013 they made a splash when then owner, Mark Friga, developed and patented the first of its kind anti-static assembly mat. The ModRight Mod-Mat Xtreme allows you to build or assemble PC components while staying safe from electrostatic discharge due to the mat material. The useful measuring devices printed on the mat in full color is what makes it so special.

“We want to Thank everyone for their patronage through the years and our loyal fans and followers for being there along the way with us over the past 23 years. It was a fantastic journey, and this was not an easy decision. We persevered through ups and downs and have now reached the time for change. Moving forward with ModRight products and partnerships is our future. We will still be here but in a different capacity”, says the current owner, Lori Neva.

Everything is for sale, says Neva. They will have cash and carry days for all furniture and fixtures at the warehouse in Rochester, NY. Online orders will be accepted through April 30, 2023. Check the website www.frozencpu.com for more information and 50% off all IN STOCK items."
 
They used to have niche case parts like Lian-Li case accessories (back when they were all aluminum). Sure you paid full price, but you could get them if you wanted them.
 
Darunion said:
Looking at the prices, even the 50% off didnt seem that amazing.
Sadly that's often the case. X% off going out of business sales almost universally discount from MSRP/equivalent; not the previous retail listed price.
 
I used to order from them a lot until their prices ended up just not being all that competitive and even high in some cases.
 
SamirD said:
They will move away from ecommerce to focus on expanding their ModRight brand. In 2013 they made a splash when then owner, Mark Friga, developed and patented the first of its kind anti-static assembly mat. The ModRight Mod-Mat Xtreme allows you to build or assemble PC components while staying safe from electrostatic discharge due to the mat material. The useful measuring devices printed on the mat in full color is what makes it so special.
Translation: I'm making more than I ever imagined off screen printing on top of poly vinyl esd mats. A sucker is born everyday, and I've found them! Thank you GamersNexus for being my wingman.

Edit: how do you patent screen printing on top of an ESD mat? The patent office must be an absolute joke at this point.
 
Darunion said:
Looking at the prices, even the 50% off didnt seem that amazing.
Swiftech D5 pump, $105 after 50% off or $110 every day at performance-pcs. That also ignores that constant supply of 10%+ off promos performance-pcs has. I didn't even shop around.

So are they actually going out of business or is this just one of those fake going out of business sales that the furniture and mattress world is famous for?
 
