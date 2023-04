Frozencpu.com going out of business sale 50% off

kirbyrj said: Maybe they did go out of business and came back with a different owner or something. Click to expand...

Sounds like this is the case as the original founder isn't the current owner:"Sad GoodbyeApril 10, 2023FrozenCPU, a pioneer of liquid cooling for desktops since 1999, has decided to close their online retail operation. They have enjoyed great success since its inception when determined founder, Mark Friga, started the company out of a 1-bedroom apartment in upstate NY. That success is attributed to impeccable customer service, offering many custom modifications and being in a niche market that exploded in popularity.They will move away from ecommerce to focus on expanding their ModRight brand. In 2013 they made a splash when then owner, Mark Friga, developed and patented the first of its kind anti-static assembly mat. The ModRight Mod-Mat Xtreme allows you to build or assemble PC components while staying safe from electrostatic discharge due to the mat material. The useful measuring devices printed on the mat in full color is what makes it so special.“We want to Thank everyone for their patronage through the years and our loyal fans and followers for being there along the way with us over the past 23 years. It was a fantastic journey, and this was not an easy decision. We persevered through ups and downs and have now reached the time for change. Moving forward with ModRight products and partnerships is our future. We will still be here but in a different capacity”, says the current owner, Lori Neva.Everything is for sale, says Neva. They will have cash and carry days for all furniture and fixtures at the warehouse in Rochester, NY. Online orders will be accepted through April 30, 2023. Check the website www.frozencpu.com for more information and 50% off all IN STOCK items."