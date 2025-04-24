  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Frostpunk 1886 (remake of the original Frostpunk)

11-bit Studios has revealed Frostpunk 1886, a remake of the original in Unreal Engine...the game will be remade on Unreal Engine 5, not 11-bit's Liquid Engine...Frostpunk 1886 promises "an evolved take on the harsh, morally challenging survival experience" of the original game, but 11 Bit says it's not just a visual upgrade...the new game will also feature new content, mechanics, laws and an all-new Purpose path the studio says will offer "a fresh experience even for the most seasoned players"

the game is scheduled to release in 2027...

https://www.thegamer.com/frostpunk-1886-original-remake-coming-2027/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9fw6_MvSss
 
