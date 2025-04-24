Frostpunk 1886 (remake of the original Frostpunk)

11-bit Studios has revealed Frostpunk 1886, a remake of the original in Unreal Engine...the game will be remade on Unreal Engine 5, not 11-bit's Liquid Engine...Frostpunk 1886 promises "an evolved take on the harsh, morally challenging survival experience" of the original game, but 11 Bit says it's not just a visual upgrade...the new game will also feature new content, mechanics, laws and an all-new Purpose path the studio says will offer "a fresh experience even for the most seasoned players"
the game is scheduled to release in 2027...
https://www.thegamer.com/frostpunk-1886-original-remake-coming-2027/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9fw6_MvSss
