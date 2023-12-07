Frore AirJet Cooled Phison E26 Max14um ES 2TB

d3athf1sh
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2015
- Messages
- 1,172
so i made a post a while back about that new solid state cooling that was demoed at ces well it looks like they teamed up with Phison which used 2 airjet mini's to cool their new E26 and supposedly it's currently the fastest ssd on the planet at 14GB/s read / 12GB/s write. guess only time will tell if it actually makes it to market.
https://www.guru3d.com/story/phison...-so-hot-frore-systems-applies-2-airjet-minis/
https://www.techradar.com/pro/the-w...it-packs-an-unbelievable-smart-cooling-system
