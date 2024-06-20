Frontier fallout as 750K customers' data exposed in RansomHub cyberattack

erek
"Telecom giant confirms massive data breach, offers freebie to make things right"
"Who’s behind the Frontier data breach?
Frontier hasn't disclosed the exact cause of the data breach, but it confirmed a cybercrime group was behind it. "Based on the Company's investigation, it has determined that the third party was likely a cybercrime group, which gained access to, among other information, personally identifiable information," the telco wrote in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Frontier hasn't officially named the cybercrime group responsible for the attack. However, it's worth noting that the RansomHub extortion group claimed responsibility for the attack this month, June 4, raising suspicion about the timing of Frontier's data breach notification.
RansomHub says they hacked Frontier and stole data on 2 million customers. This data reportedly includes personal info like names, addresses, birthdays, Social Security numbers, email addresses and even details about your Frontier service. RansomHub put Frontier's name on their dark web extortion site and gave the company a deadline to meet their ransom demands. If Frontier doesn't respond to their demands, RansomHub says they'll sell the stolen data to the highest bidder.
Frontier says it responded swiftly to the cyberattack. It brought in leading cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain the breach while also fortifying its network defenses to prevent future intrusions. Law enforcement and regulators were notified.
The telecom giant is providing affected customers with free credit monitoring and identity theft resolution for one year. While Frontier mentions a deadline to enroll, it hasn't specified the date. Act promptly to ensure you're covered.
We reached out to Frontier for a comment but had not heard back by our deadline."
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/tech/frontier-fallout-750k-customers-data-exposed-ransomhub-cyberattack
What is Frontier doing about the data breach?
