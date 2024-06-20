Frontier fallout as 750K customers' data exposed in RansomHub cyberattack

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,719
"Telecom giant confirms massive data breach, offers freebie to make things right"

1718923085511.png



"Who’s behind the Frontier data breach?
Frontier hasn't disclosed the exact cause of the data breach, but it confirmed a cybercrime group was behind it. "Based on the Company's investigation, it has determined that the third party was likely a cybercrime group, which gained access to, among other information, personally identifiable information," the telco wrote in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Frontier hasn't officially named the cybercrime group responsible for the attack. However, it's worth noting that the RansomHub extortion group claimed responsibility for the attack this month, June 4, raising suspicion about the timing of Frontier's data breach notification.

RansomHub says they hacked Frontier and stole data on 2 million customers. This data reportedly includes personal info like names, addresses, birthdays, Social Security numbers, email addresses and even details about your Frontier service. RansomHub put Frontier's name on their dark web extortion site and gave the company a deadline to meet their ransom demands. If Frontier doesn't respond to their demands, RansomHub says they'll sell the stolen data to the highest bidder.

What is Frontier doing about the data breach?


Frontier says it responded swiftly to the cyberattack. It brought in leading cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain the breach while also fortifying its network defenses to prevent future intrusions. Law enforcement and regulators were notified.

The telecom giant is providing affected customers with free credit monitoring and identity theft resolution for one year. While Frontier mentions a deadline to enroll, it hasn't specified the date. Act promptly to ensure you're covered.

We reached out to Frontier for a comment but had not heard back by our deadline."

1718923096688.png


Source: https://www.foxnews.com/tech/frontier-fallout-750k-customers-data-exposed-ransomhub-cyberattack
 
I would love if just one of these companies was like 'hey, maybe we don't need all this information anymore' and changed their information collection policies after a breach. Instead, I'm getting accounts attempted to open in my name because I lived in at&t country a bunch of years ago.
 
toast0 said:
I would love if just one of these companies was like 'hey, maybe we don't need all this information anymore' and changed their information collection policies after a breach. Instead, I'm getting accounts attempted to open in my name because I lived in at&t country a bunch of years ago.
Click to expand...
Yeah, that's not going to change. Hell I got a breach letter from UC Berkeley some years back because I applied there, and didnt even get accepted, some 15 or so years earlier. Like seriously, I get keeping data for existing customers but there should be a statute of limitations that's extremely short for former customers
 
toast0 said:
I would love if just one of these companies was like 'hey, maybe we don't need all this information anymore' and changed their information collection policies after a breach. Instead, I'm getting accounts attempted to open in my name because I lived in at&t country a bunch of years ago.
Click to expand...
Then how else can they use you as a resource to make even more money from you?
 
Sometime the Patriot Act, the telecommunication act the credit reporting act or state level laws can force or at least highly push them to do so too, depending on what field those companies operate in.

Maybe the ability and habit to pay everything upfront should become more common again.
 
toast0 said:
Instead, I'm getting accounts attempted to open in my name because I lived in at&t country a bunch of years ago.
Click to expand...
As long as companies don't get fined by governments as a failure of "duty of care," many companies will prioritize quarterly dividends and the stock price over all other issues.
For you personally, you need to set up a credit freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, And get the free credit reports and scrutinize them carefully. Yes if you want to open a new account or take out a loan, it's a pain but all three services will do a "temporary lift" of the freeze.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top