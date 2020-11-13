Front USB Issue with Lian Li Lancool Mesh

I'm having this weird issue with a Lian Li Lancool Mesh II case with the front USB ports. There are only 2 ports on the top, and they are both USB 3, one is occupied by a Logitech universal receiver which I use for a trackball mouse. The problem occurs anytime I plug a USB stick in there to copy files, the mouse/cursor will move for a few seconds and then just freeze, then move... freeze etc... until I pull out the USB stick then the mouse is good again. Obviously I could rid myself of this issue by moving the receiver to the back, but what would be causing this? This happens the moment I plug any USB storage stick in the 2nd top USB, I'm not even copying files yet .