Front dual USB 3.0 - only 1 at a time works

I built a new PC with Be Quiet Pure Base 600 and Asus B550-F Gaming motherboard.



The front USB 3.0 only seems to have enough power to connect one device. If I connect a second one the wireless mouse stops working, or it can even power off the PC. Is this a motherboard issue and is it worth replacing it? I can live with one port if it’s not a sign of something bad.



I tried moving the wireless dongle to the back of the PC but it doesn’t seem to work as well there. Could probably also connect the monitor so I can use its USB ports.