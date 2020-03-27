From the brink of bankruptcy to a 1,300% stock gain: How this CEO turned around her company.

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,612
Cool, I guess
"Coronavirus — and the damage it has inflicted on economies around the world — has raised questions about what the future holds for many companies. However, Kewell said, semiconductor companies will likely benefit from the fact that their manufacturing and production processes are largely automated.
In the short term, coronavirus may even be a boon to the company as more people stock up on powerful laptops and gaming systems powered by AMD technology for work and entertainment at home, Krewell said.
AMD still likely has a significant runway to grow in the coming years.
"It's a very, sort of, high stakes, high reward place and our goal is to continue to make the right bets year after year," Su said.
"As proud as I am of what we've done over the last five years, there's no question in my mind that the next five years are going to be even more competitive and we need to make those bets. We're making a ton of bets now. Every day we talk about, 'Hey, how should we build our roadmap for the future?' And that's our world.""
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/27/tech/lisa-su-amd-risk-takers/index.html
