From Pixel 4 xl to S20, Oneplus 8 pro, 8t, or wait S21?

So currently I have Pixel 4 xl and ever since the specs of the Pixel 5 came out and were a downgrade from 4 xl, I feel like Google just went in the wrong direction with downgrade specs. Face unlock is missing and now abandoned will no longer be supported I feel. They discontinued the 4/xl less than a year and basically just screwed everyone over with a downgrade phone. I am kinda done with Google's overpriced crap specs.

Should I ditch the 4xl and get oneplus 8 pro, 8t, or wait for S21?
 
The Pixel 4 XL is still a great phone one year later, excellent camera, and will get 2 years of updates still. There's really no massive big upgrade out over it now, yeah 2020 phones are better, but not radically better. I'd wait until 2021, OnePlus 9 Pro
 
I bought the Pixel 4 xl only in June I think so the 1 year warranty could carry me into a better replacement since the Pixel 4 was discontinued so early if I were to have a problem before the warranty ran out next year.
 
