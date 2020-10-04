From Pixel 4 xl to S20, Oneplus 8 pro, 8t, or wait S21?

So currently I have Pixel 4 xl and ever since the specs of the Pixel 5 came out and were a downgrade from 4 xl, I feel like Google just went in the wrong direction with downgrade specs. Face unlock is missing and now abandoned will no longer be supported I feel. They discontinued the 4/xl less than a year and basically just screwed everyone over with a downgrade phone. I am kinda done with Google's overpriced crap specs.



Should I ditch the 4xl and get oneplus 8 pro, 8t, or wait for S21?