From Intel Earnings: Intel says accelerating 10nm product transition, 7nm product transition delayed

Intel said it is accelerating its transition to 10nm products this year with increasing volumes and strong demand for an expanding line up. This includes a growing portfolio of 10nm-based Intel Core processors with "Tiger Lake" launching soon, and the first 10nm-based server CPU "Ice Lake," which remains planned for the end of this year. In the second half of 2021, Intel expects to deliver a new line of client CPU's (code-named "Alder Lake"), which will include its first 10nm-based desktop CPU, and a new 10nm-based server CPU (code-named "Sapphire Rapids"). "The company's 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of Intel's 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company's internal target," Intel said.


Told you, Intel is all 10nm untill 2022. And at the rate it took them to fix 10nm, I'd expect 7nm desktop/server processors no earlier than 2025.

Intel is slowly bleeding-out, with no signs of saving them. Luckily, Tiger Lake cores are at least faster than Zen 3, but we're going to have to wait until next year to see 10nm versions of those on the desktop. Rocket Lake is a cluster-in-progress, and we're not even sure which process node it is or core architecture...it's also not going to be out before 2021.
 
