From Intel Earnings: Intel says accelerating 10nm product transition, 7nm product transition delayed

Told you, Intel is all 10nm untill 2022. And at the rate it took them to fix 10nm, I'd expect 7nm desktop/server processors no earlier than 2025.



Intel is slowly bleeding-out, with no signs of saving them. Luckily, Tiger Lake cores are at least faster than Zen 3, but we're going to have to wait until next year to see 10nm versions of those on the desktop. Rocket Lake is a cluster-in-progress, and we're not even sure which process node it is or core architecture...it's also not going to be out before 2021.