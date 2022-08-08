From Intel Core i5-2430M to Intel Core i7-3610QE?

I have a question. I have an old Sony Vaio laptop (VPCEJ2Z1E) with an i5-2430M processor. The chipset is a HM65 motherboard.
I had looked at the compatibility of HM65 boards on the CPU Upgrade website and looked out for the i7-3610QE in terms of price-performance.
But if I go to the i5-2430M, the i7-3610QE is not displayed. Also, the i5 stands for Sandy Bridge while the i7 stands for Ivy Bridge.
Luckily the CPU isn't soldered in, whether it's tied to the BIOS is possible, but I don't know.
So will the change work out or should I rather look through a different construction?
