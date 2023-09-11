from india ,in search for components for power supply repair

i am from india , i am not able to find power transistors and diodes for primary and secondary side psu in india at online , please tell me where to buy these components or others equivalents or substitutes for 450watt psu (zebronics) . c5027r , 13007-0706, 13007 -1012b
stpr1620ct - 7skwy , stps2045ct -7sabz , stps2045ctc - g417b
i kindly request you tell me where these other components can be found to repair these kind of appliances . thank you.
