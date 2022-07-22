Friend's GTX 770 might be dying, advice on what else I can do to test it?

My friend told me he was having issues with his PC crashing or just getting "stuck" for about a minute. He thinks it's the GPU, and from what he described (Basically random parts of the screen stop updating, especially if it's a YouTube video or playing a 3D game) it sounds like it to me too.



I helped him update his pretty outdated drivers about a week ago over the phone just in case it was just a driver issue and it seems to have fixed the problem, but he contacted me again today and said it started happening again.



I might be able to visit him tomorrow to take a look in person, and I am trying to get advice on what else I can try to attempt to see if it's the GPU or not. I know I can perform a ram test top make sure it's not the RAM, use Prime95 and OCCT to make sure it's not the CPU, and use OCCT and Furmark to stress the GPU to see if that's the issue.



But beyond that, I am not sure else else I can try to test the GPU and see if it's faulty or not. Any advice on what else I can try?