Friend's GTX 770 might be dying, advice on what else I can do to test it?

Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
530
My friend told me he was having issues with his PC crashing or just getting "stuck" for about a minute. He thinks it's the GPU, and from what he described (Basically random parts of the screen stop updating, especially if it's a YouTube video or playing a 3D game) it sounds like it to me too.

I helped him update his pretty outdated drivers about a week ago over the phone just in case it was just a driver issue and it seems to have fixed the problem, but he contacted me again today and said it started happening again.

I might be able to visit him tomorrow to take a look in person, and I am trying to get advice on what else I can try to attempt to see if it's the GPU or not. I know I can perform a ram test top make sure it's not the RAM, use Prime95 and OCCT to make sure it's not the CPU, and use OCCT and Furmark to stress the GPU to see if that's the issue.

But beyond that, I am not sure else else I can try to test the GPU and see if it's faulty or not. Any advice on what else I can try?
 
R

RazorWind

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
4,313
https://docs.nvidia.com/datacenter/dcgm/2.4/user-guide/diag-cuda-mats.html

That's where I'd start with a problem like this on an nvidia card. The trouble with trying to diagnose this via software is that if the BGA failure is in a part of the GPU that doesn't actually participate in the computation, you may not ever be able to diagnose it conclusively.

Good news being that it's not that hard to find a card faster than a 770, so the replacement doesn't have to be ruinously expensive.
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,784
Cyber Akuma said:
My friend told me he was having issues with his PC crashing or just getting "stuck" for about a minute. He thinks it's the GPU, and from what he described (Basically random parts of the screen stop updating, especially if it's a YouTube video or playing a 3D game) it sounds like it to me too.

I helped him update his pretty outdated drivers about a week ago over the phone just in case it was just a driver issue and it seems to have fixed the problem, but he contacted me again today and said it started happening again.

I might be able to visit him tomorrow to take a look in person, and I am trying to get advice on what else I can try to attempt to see if it's the GPU or not. I know I can perform a ram test top make sure it's not the RAM, use Prime95 and OCCT to make sure it's not the CPU, and use OCCT and Furmark to stress the GPU to see if that's the issue.

But beyond that, I am not sure else else I can try to test the GPU and see if it's faulty or not. Any advice on what else I can try?
Click to expand...
electrolytic capacitors can fail on boards and cause all kinds of havoc, but they are exceptionally hard to diagnose, unless the cap is visibly leaking.

best way to confirm if its the GPU or not is to bring another GPU, find a test that makes it crash reliably, replace GPU with other known good gpu, then repeat.
 
Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
530
RazorWind said:
https://docs.nvidia.com/datacenter/dcgm/2.4/user-guide/diag-cuda-mats.html

That's where I'd start with a problem like this on an nvidia card. The trouble with trying to diagnose this via software is that if the BGA failure is in a part of the GPU that doesn't actually participate in the computation, you may not ever be able to diagnose it conclusively.
Click to expand...

It's a little unclear to me what this is. It this a test application for GPUs? Is it something built into the drivers/Nvidia control panel? I am not even sure how to start this.

RazorWind said:
Good news being that it's not that hard to find a card faster than a 770, so the replacement doesn't have to be ruinously expensive.
Click to expand...

Yeah, we talked about this too. It's a 3700X system built in late 2019. He needed a system for Video Editing and Gaming. Since we needed a powerful CPU for that, and we didn't have much of a budget. The plan was to get a cheaper GPU temporarily (Especially since the games he wanted to play back then. Starcraft 2, Overwatch, and Valorant weren't very GPU-heavy) and then upgrade to a newer GPU later, but financial issues and the GPU mess that started happening in 2020 put a halt to those plans.

Now though since the GPU could be faulty I asked him if he wanted to temporarily get a cheap GPU like a GTX970 for about $50-60 and then safe up to upgrade to maybe a 4000 series in 1-2 years, or spend around $200 for a used RTX 2060 that will hopefully last a few years. He said if it comes down to replacing the GPU, he would rather go the $200 route and just stick with that.

travm said:
electrolytic capacitors can fail on boards and cause all kinds of havoc, but they are exceptionally hard to diagnose, unless the cap is visibly leaking.

best way to confirm if its the GPU or not is to bring another GPU, find a test that makes it crash reliably, replace GPU with other known good gpu, then repeat.
Click to expand...

I don't exactly have spare GPUs on hand to try that :(
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,174
Cyber Akuma said:
I don't exactly have spare GPUs on hand to try that :(
Click to expand...

Usually the best way to troubleshoot is just to remove optional parts one by one until it stops happening. If you have no optional parts l ft to remove and it is still happening then swap out mandatory parts one by one to test.

Most of us old timers have a few boxes of old parts we can test with. If you are in greater Boston I can lend or maybe even give you one to troubleshoot with.
 
Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
530
Zarathustra[H] said:
Usually the best way to troubleshoot is just to remove optional parts one by one until it stops happening. If you have no optional parts l ft to remove and it is still happening then swap out mandatory parts one by one to test.
Click to expand...

Only real "optional" part would be one RAM module and the SSD. Everything else would be an essential part, the PSU, CPU, Motherboard, at least one RAM module, and GPU since the CPU has no iGPU.

Zarathustra[H] said:
Most of us old timers have a few boxes of old parts we can test with. If you are in greater Boston I can lend or maybe even give you one to troubleshoot with.
Click to expand...

Sadly I am nowhere near that, I'm in Illinois.
 
R

RazorWind

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
4,313
Cyber Akuma said:
It's a little unclear to me what this is. It this a test application for GPUs? Is it something built into the drivers/Nvidia control panel? I am not even sure how to start this.
Click to expand...
It's basically memtest86 for graphics cards.

You can download the software suite from here:
https://developer.nvidia.com/dcgm#Downloads

You would need a Linux install to actually use it, but you can use a thumbdrive for that.
 
