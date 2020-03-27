Fried my PS/2 ports, can't boot because of "Keyboard/Interface Error"

Is there any way to bypass keyboard errors? I don't care that the PS/2 ports don't work, but it's preventing the system from booting. I can't enter the BIOS settings to disable the error (assuming that such an option exists).



So far my only idea is to modify the BIOS, but that's challenging since the chip is soldered down (MSI socket 1156 motherboard). Is there a way to force an emergency BIOS update from USB (even if the BIOS is perfectly fine)?