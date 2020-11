MrGuvernment said:



Version: 342.01 WHQL Release Date: 2016.12.14 Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit Language: English (US) File Size: 292.47 MB Yes.NVIDIA also shows this download when you search for the driver and select an 8600 GT Click to expand...

Thank youI'm putting together two zen3 (no igpu) builds for my kids, and I don't want to disrupt their current PCs used for school (with 1070/970 gpus and 3080s in the "future"). This will allow me to fine tune new builds and when ready I will just swap GPUs. I also found 8800GT laying around, so I should be fine to do both builds