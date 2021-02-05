frequent, brief packet loss at home

ZeqOBpf6 said: Had ISP come out three times, replaced the router twice. I'm plugged in ethernet, no wireless.

Machine is fully up to date (experiencing issue on multiple devices) First guy replaced the blocker or whatever that prevents us from getting cable TV, said that should help. Signal was +8.

Forget what the second guy did.

Third guy said +8 is not ideal, though within spec, said closer to 0db the better. Now we hover between 0 and -2 (when he was here) He also ran a wire or whatever so the router would be in a different spot in the house. Click to expand...

There are multiple signal levels that you need to monitor. It sounds like you are talking about the downstream power levels. Downstream power levels can be between +15 and -15 dBmV, with closer to 0 being better.There is also the downstream SNR. You want this to be in the mid 30's or higher, the higher the better.Then there is the upstream power level. Ideally you want this to be at or above (but not too far above) 45dBmV.If all those levels check out, then it's probably an Intel Puma chipset issue. Ditch the SBG8300 combo device and get an SB8200 (Cablemodem only, does not use Puma chipset) and a separate router.