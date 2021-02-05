frequent, brief packet loss at home

ughhh
It's about once every 20 minutes for maybe 5 seconds, which is still pretty disruptive for stuff like streaming or online gaming
Had ISP come out three times, replaced the router twice. I'm plugged in ethernet, no wireless.
Machine is fully up to date (experiencing issue on multiple devices) First guy replaced the blocker or whatever that prevents us from getting cable TV, said that should help. Signal was +8.
Forget what the second guy did.
Third guy said +8 is not ideal, though within spec, said closer to 0db the better. Now we hover between 0 and -2 (when he was here) He also ran a wire or whatever so the router would be in a different spot in the house.
Doing no torrenting very minimal bandwidth or device usage, only me and 1 other person home.
Tried
ipconfig /release
ipconfig /renew
ipconfig /flushdns
restoring router to factory settings
rebooting router
ISP came three times, they say signal hovers between 0 and -2db which I guess is pretty much perfect.
Tried moving router to different coax jack
Updating drivers
speedtest shows 300mbps down and 15mbps up(lol) all day, pings are good
Is there any chance this isn't on the ISP? I feel like it's on them but I have no idea how they could possibly help any more than they already have.
Router is an all in one, Arris/Motorola SBG8300 https://www.amazon.com/ARRIS-Surfboard-Gigabit-Certified-Xfinity/dp/B07M9J3XW2 I know it's not a Ubiquiti or Cisco Catalyst but I feel like this should be able to handle 5Mbps without dropping packets nonstop.
I'm down for using WireShark, or *whatever* to at least pinpoint this, but I am really bad with WireShark so not sure where to begin.
