frequent, brief packet loss at home

Z

ZeqOBpf6

Gawd
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
693
ughhh
It's about once every 20 minutes for maybe 5 seconds, which is still pretty disruptive for stuff like streaming or online gaming

Had ISP come out three times, replaced the router twice. I'm plugged in ethernet, no wireless.
Machine is fully up to date (experiencing issue on multiple devices) First guy replaced the blocker or whatever that prevents us from getting cable TV, said that should help. Signal was +8.
Forget what the second guy did.
Third guy said +8 is not ideal, though within spec, said closer to 0db the better. Now we hover between 0 and -2 (when he was here) He also ran a wire or whatever so the router would be in a different spot in the house.

Doing no torrenting very minimal bandwidth or device usage, only me and 1 other person home.

Tried

ipconfig /release
ipconfig /renew
ipconfig /flushdns
restoring router to factory settings
rebooting router
ISP came three times, they say signal hovers between 0 and -2db which I guess is pretty much perfect.
Tried moving router to different coax jack
Updating drivers
speedtest shows 300mbps down and 15mbps up(lol) all day, pings are good

Is there any chance this isn't on the ISP? I feel like it's on them but I have no idea how they could possibly help any more than they already have.
Router is an all in one, Arris/Motorola SBG8300 https://www.amazon.com/ARRIS-Surfboard-Gigabit-Certified-Xfinity/dp/B07M9J3XW2 I know it's not a Ubiquiti or Cisco Catalyst but I feel like this should be able to handle 5Mbps without dropping packets nonstop.

I'm down for using WireShark, or *whatever* to at least pinpoint this, but I am really bad with WireShark so not sure where to begin.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
24,931
could be that^^, its on the list.
we have also been having all sorts of odd issues with ipv6 at work, maybe try turning it off. then if it is still an issue id suspect that^^.
 
Z

ZeqOBpf6

Gawd
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
693
That doesn't seem totally incongruent as with our first modem, a Hitron, we definitely weren't having issues like this. I asked for a new one cuz we are still on some rental contract (not my idea!) and they were giving it out for free.
Crazy to have that issue with two of them though.
 
H

harvestor

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2009
Messages
138
Sounds like a drop issue to me, i know they switched coax in house but was drop from tap into house replaced?
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,952
ZeqOBpf6 said:
Had ISP come out three times, replaced the router twice. I'm plugged in ethernet, no wireless.
Machine is fully up to date (experiencing issue on multiple devices) First guy replaced the blocker or whatever that prevents us from getting cable TV, said that should help. Signal was +8.
Forget what the second guy did.
Third guy said +8 is not ideal, though within spec, said closer to 0db the better. Now we hover between 0 and -2 (when he was here) He also ran a wire or whatever so the router would be in a different spot in the house.
Click to expand...

There are multiple signal levels that you need to monitor. It sounds like you are talking about the downstream power levels. Downstream power levels can be between +15 and -15 dBmV, with closer to 0 being better.
There is also the downstream SNR. You want this to be in the mid 30's or higher, the higher the better.
Then there is the upstream power level. Ideally you want this to be at or above (but not too far above) 45dBmV.

If all those levels check out, then it's probably an Intel Puma chipset issue. Ditch the SBG8300 combo device and get an SB8200 (Cablemodem only, does not use Puma chipset) and a separate router.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top