freezemod pumps, anyone use em?

i picked up a pump/res combo for cheap on amazon after seeing comments raving about it being freezemod. anyone using one or any of their products? it seems good quality wise, and was a steal at $28CAN vs 75+. funny thing is its not labeled on the site as freezemod but when i got it 10 minutes ago i found that its labeled by them and the seller literally turned their box inside out to hide the logos. not sure what type of pump is in there either, i think a d5? i figured for that price, why not.
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B08DFYF6L6/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

1620948755162.png
 
That is not a D5 pump. Looks like a DDC pump. It should be fine. It is not a very powerful pump. That is about half the speed of a D5.
 
vegeta535 said:
That is not a D5 pump. Looks like a DDC pump. It should be fine. It is not a very powerful pump. That is about have the speed of a D5.
Click to expand...
oh ok, idk, i looked on ek's site and it looked right. i dont have a big loop or anything, so if it flows better than aios it should be fine. i did a search before posting and only saw mentions of them, so though id ask.
 
