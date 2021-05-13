freezemod pumps, anyone use em?

i picked up a pump/res combo for cheap on amazon after seeing comments raving about it being freezemod. anyone using one or any of their products? it seems good quality wise, and was a steal at $28CAN vs 75+. funny thing is its not labeled on the site as freezemod but when i got it 10 minutes ago i found that its labeled by them and the seller literally turned their box inside out to hide the logos. not sure what type of pump is in there either, i think a d5? i figured for that price, why not.