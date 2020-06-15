FreeNAS storage reorganization and expansion plan

I currently have the following system:
Storage is currently configured as follows:
I want to add 6x 12TB via the JBOD chassis and reconfigure everything to 1 pool.
Final configuration
Any advice? Does this look like an optimal plan/configuration? Thanks
- SuperMicro X10SDV-4C-TLN2F
- 128GB DDR4 ECC RAM
- 9207-4i4e
- CSE 846 chassis
- BPN-SAS2-846EL1 backplane
- 2x80GB SSD mirror boot
- 24x8TB
- Chenbro RM31616 as JBOD
- RES2SV240
Storage is currently configured as follows:
- 2x 1 pool with 12x RAIDZ3 vdev
- Tank1 is using 45TB of 61.2TB
- Tank2 is using 32TB of 61.2TB
I want to add 6x 12TB via the JBOD chassis and reconfigure everything to 1 pool.
- Create new pool (Tank3) with 6x 12TB in RAIDZ2 (48TB before formatting)
- Move data from Tank2 to Tank3
- Dismantle Tank2
- Expand Tank3 using disks from Tank2 as 2x 6-disk RAIDZ2 vdev
- Move Data from Tank1 to Tank3
- Dismantle Tank1
- Expand Tank3 using disks from Tank1 as 2x 6-disk RAIDZ2 vdev
Final configuration
- 4x 6-disk RAIDZ2 (8TB disks)
- 1x 6-disk RAIDZ2 (12TB disks)
- =176TB before formatting/overhead
- 10 open slots for future expansions, likely via another 1x 6-disk RAIDZ2 (12-14TB disks)
Any advice? Does this look like an optimal plan/configuration? Thanks
Attachments
-
41.4 KB Views: 0