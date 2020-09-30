Freedom Fighters.

I can't stress how much you need to play this game if you've never played it before. Made by the same folks who made Hitman and came completely out of left field back in 2003. Incredible soundtrack, great story, great atmosphere, decent enemy AI for the time, decent squad-based action, and is still to this day one of my favorite PS2 games of all time. This PC port seems to be solid with resolution support for all kinds of configurations, and many more. I just saw it on sale on the Epic Store for less than $10 but can be had for $15 on Steam if you prefer.