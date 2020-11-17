FreeBSD now has lame and fusefs-exfat as packages

Recent changes made by the FreeBSD core team regarding patent policies as mentioned here now makes it possible to install lame and the fusefs-exfat programs via packages instead of ports. This is big news, as those are two very important pieces of software for a usable modern desktop operating system, and mixing packages and ports installations could be problematic on FreeBSD. There are likely other programs affected by this change, but these are the two biggest.
To make use of the packages, you will have to use the "Latest" pkg repository instead of the default "Quarterly". This is done by editing /etc/pkg/FreeBSD.conf and changing the URL to end with "latest" instead of "quarterly" then running pkg update in the terminal.
