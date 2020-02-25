FreeBSD 12.1 and AMD RX590 Setup

I just had opportunity to try something that was posted on the FreeBSD forums with my AMD Radeon RX590. Previously, using the default drm-kmod drivers, the screen would go blank and the fans would spin up to full speed. A user on the FreeBSD forums posted a link to a development version that would work with 12.1-RELEASE, so I gave it a try. I am pleased to say it works, and I can now run FreeBSD with graphics acceleration on my main desktop computer! Since the original post in the FreeBSD forum is not the best, here are the quick steps I took:Download the 5.0 drm-kms for FreeBSD 12.1 and the firmware filesExtract each of the files using unzipunzip drm-v5.0-fbsd12.1.zipunzip master.zipSwitch to root or use sudo if installed, and inside the newly created folders, run "make" and then "make install"To use immediately, you can run as root "kldload /boot/modules/amdgpu.ko"To make persistent, edit the /etc/rc.conf file and add the line "kld_list="/boot/modules/amdgpu.ko""This should work for the integrated AMD graphics on the Ryzen 3 and 5 processors as well.Typing this post up in Firefox on FreeBSD 12.1-RELEASE