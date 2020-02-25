FreeBSD 12.1 and AMD RX590 Setup

I just had opportunity to try something that was posted on the FreeBSD forums with my AMD Radeon RX590. Previously, using the default drm-kmod drivers, the screen would go blank and the fans would spin up to full speed. A user on the FreeBSD forums posted a link to a development version that would work with 12.1-RELEASE, so I gave it a try. I am pleased to say it works, and I can now run FreeBSD with graphics acceleration on my main desktop computer! Since the original post in the FreeBSD forum is not the best, here are the quick steps I took:
Download the 5.0 drm-kms for FreeBSD 12.1 and the firmware files
https://github.com/FreeBSDDesktop/kms-drm/archive/drm-v5.0-fbsd12.1.zip
https://github.com/FreeBSDDesktop/kms-firmware/archive/master.zip
Extract each of the files using unzip
unzip drm-v5.0-fbsd12.1.zip
unzip master.zip
Switch to root or use sudo if installed, and inside the newly created folders, run "make" and then "make install"
To use immediately, you can run as root "kldload /boot/modules/amdgpu.ko"
To make persistent, edit the /etc/rc.conf file and add the line "kld_list="/boot/modules/amdgpu.ko""
This should work for the integrated AMD graphics on the Ryzen 3 and 5 processors as well.
Typing this post up in Firefox on FreeBSD 12.1-RELEASE
