Free: Supermicro 818-14 super server, 4x Opteron 6128, 128GB RAM, must pickup

Free: Supermicro 818-14 super server, 4x Opteron 6128, 128GB RAM
This server is left over from folding days that have long passed. It has sat in the rack unused for quite a while, just powered it up and verified its fully functional. Its free if anyone wants it but I am NOT shipping it. You would have to be willing to come get it from the 36330 zip code area.
Offering to the [H]orde first, will likely get scrapped if there are no takers.
