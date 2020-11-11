Free Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra if you're a Play/YT Premium subscriber. Comes with a free month(can cancel afterwards). If you're also a Google One user, even if still in free trial, you get three months instead of one.
Already submitted my order.
https://www.engadget.com/youtube-premium-free-stadia-chromecast-controller-180316212.html
https://stadia.google.com/u/0/SdFGljSduV5z
Already submitted my order.
https://www.engadget.com/youtube-premium-free-stadia-chromecast-controller-180316212.html
https://stadia.google.com/u/0/SdFGljSduV5z