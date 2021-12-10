Free Prime Games Till Dec 31, 2021

Sign in to your Amazon Prime Account to get these. Free till 12/31/2021



Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Origin Game Code)

Football Manager 2021 (Epic Game Store)

Frostpunk (GoG)

Journey to the Savage Planet Deluxe Bundle (GoG)



Amazon Game Client Games (must download using Amazon's game client)

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island (Chapters 1 - 5)