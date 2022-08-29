Free on GoG Lovecraft's Untold Stories

https://www.gog.com/en/game/lovecrafts_untold_stories
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action roguelite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based in H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.
