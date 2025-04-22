Free - Old mining gear: motherboard/celerons, dell 1200 watt PSUs, breakout board, PCIe cables, pcie risers

I have some old gear that i was mining with. I would prefer to just send this all out as a package, but are open to breaking it up if someone wanted larger group, dont want to break up into single orders. I dont want to break up like items, eg will only send all 4 motherboards/CPUs together etc. As I havnt done any testing on the gear, it worked the last time before I shut down all of my mining gear, when Eth went away. Would rather not send just a single unit, and some reason that unit didnt work.I dont have any of the GPUs, those have all been sold, and no memory sticks, those were repurposed.I had someone from the community help me out back in the day when i was starting out, so would like to help pay it forwardHelp someone that maybe still in the mining game, or lab etc.Looking for whatever the shipping cost is and paypal fees. I know some of these are heavy, lol cables weigh a lot with this many lolListing whats here:4x Asus Prime Z390-P (no io shields)4x Intel Celeron. I beleive they were G4930, but didnt pull the Heatsinks to validate. They all have intel retail heatsinks on them.6x Dell 1200 watt PSUsBreakout boards:1x X11-AMP4x V111x Parallel ZSX with ATX cableBunch of PCIe cables for breakout boards 40+Not pictured, have 40+ PCIe risers, if you want them.Most of the breakout/cables came from parallel miner