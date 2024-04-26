Free Microsoft with ads?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
No one would want it...and people would then just find ways to block the ad's somehow.What if the paid version of Windows had no ads but a version without using a serial key would have ads?
^this.No one would want it...and people would then just find ways to block the ad's somehow.
Instead just install it, not activate and just not be able to change your taskbar or desktop settings..
Then microsoft would chuck ads into at least some paid versions. Dark patterns would be nudging people towards the ad-infected versions so that microsoft can pretend paying customers want ads and put them in all but the most expensive versions.What if the paid version of Windows had no ads but a version without using a serial key would have ads?