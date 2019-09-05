Free: Many Cables, Fractal Brackets, 10/100 Switch, Creality Parts | FS: Asus Z97-E - H50 Cooler

Freebies:

- Asus Z97-A/USB3.1 Motherboard - $130 $95 shipped (back in it's box w/ ram)

- 2x Crucial Ballistix Sport 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 - $55 $45 shipped

- Antec Earthwatts EA-650 650w PSU. $40 - $35 shipped

- Corsair H50i AIO CPU Cooler, with 2 corsair fans - $40 shipped

Intel i7-4790K CPU (never overclocked by me) - $190 $165 shipped (back in it's box)

Nintendo Switch (v1) with neon yellow joycons. Exceptionally low usage, docked most of it's life. Only left the house in a hard case. Includes original box and all accessories. I'm keeping the red/blue joycons that originally came with it as they have the most wear. If the buyer realllllly wants them I would consider selling them with it. Anker screen protector has been on since I got it. in the pictures I realized some cat hair was on the screen, and not pictured are the HDMI cable and AC Adapter which are both included. Everything has been boxed back up. Purchased Aug 2018 - Gonna start at $260 shipped

- Nintendo Family + Expansion - full info here, but I've got 2 slots open currently. I've offered slots in the past here and had several takers, down to just one of that original crew so I need to fill the slots!Renews yearly and I'll send a reminder about a month before renewal to see who is interested in staying on. Just upgraded to the expansion membership (includes animal crossing DLC, select Nintendo 64 and Sega games), so it'll be $11 for the year.

Free for the cost of shipping:

Code: https://imgur.com/a/hIwVRS8

- Single Ended Active SCSI adapter? See Photos.

- Tecmar DataVault 4000 / WangDat 3200 IDE tape drive?

DJI Phantom 3 Standard - purchased refurbished from DJI in November 2016 (actually shocked I've had it that long). Bought a case for it and I've probably flown it less than a dozen times, didn't end up using it as much as I thought I would. Going to be moving at the end of the year and I'm not interested in transporting it. The plastic phone mount snapped as it usually does, it'll be included but a replacement that mounts on the lanyard loop will be included as well. One Battery, charger, several sets of blades, a set of blade protectors, I have the original box but shipping with the case and accessories would be easier. If the purchaser wishes to pay additional shipping to get the original box and case that's an option. Given the lack of use I'm not sure exactly what to price it at so I'll start at $200 + actual shipping. Code: https://imgur.com/a/H2jN5uL

- Anker Battery Case iPhone 6/6S Black - used a few times, phone never lived in the case. Includes original box. - $14 shipped

- Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Anthracite/Black Band includes 2 clear cases and 2 new screen protectors - $150 + shipping obo

Corsair RM 850x White - purchased in 2019 upgraded to a 1000W no issues. - $80 shipped

G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200 8Gx2 F4-3200C16D-16GVKB Brand New - $35 shipped

Corsair H100x RGB Elite 240mm AIO Brand New from RMA - $90 shipped

Corsair 230T Orange Case - $85 + shipping

Intel i7-4790K CPU (never overclocked, used for gaming) - $95 $55 shipped

Corsair CX 750M 750 watt semi-modular power supply, includes all cables, tested with Thermaltake Dr. Power II which showed all rails working within spec - $50 shipped

- G.SKILL Sniper Gaming Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory Model F3-1600C9D-16GSR - $50 $30 shipped

PNY GeForce 6200 DDR 128MB AGP G606200ABD12T+0S4ACA VGA/DVI/SVIDEO

4x G.Skill Ripjaws F3-12800CL8Q-8GBRM DDR3-1600 PC3-12800 2GBx4 CL8-8-8-24 1.6v Blue

2x Kingston KTC-D320/512 2.5V BVMK1670786

OCZ 3.5" to 2.5" SSD Adapter

Intel Pentium 4 2.8GHz/1M/800/04A SL7PR 5444B664

Intel Pentium 4 2.66GHz/512/533 SL6PE 5334A880

Dell CN-09Y452-69702-3AN-7172 REV A00 Nvidia FX200 MIC E-G012-03-1421(B) VGA/DVI/SVIDEO - Bulging cap

MSI RX1550-TD128EH 128MB DVI/SVIDEO PCIE

EVGA GTX550TI 1GB GDDR5 01G-P3-1556-KR 2X DVI/ MINI HDMI

1x Transcend 697118-0075 2G 1Rx8 DDR3L 1600 SO

1x Kingston KVR667D2/1GR 740617103816 1.8V

1x 1GB DD2 DIMM F A0TFT PO 182136.2

1x Hynix HYMP532S646-E3 AA 0508N 256MB 1Rx16 PC2-3200S-333-12

2x Mosel Vitelic V826616J24SATG-C0 128MB DDR-333MHz-CL2.5 PC2700U-2533-0-C0

2x Micron MT4VDDT1664AG-335C3 200425 PC2700U-25331-C1 128MB DDR-333 CL2.5

1x Kingston KTM-0283/32 1891-010.A00

2x Samsung 512MB 1Rx8 PC2-3200U-333-12-D3 DDR2-3200-CL3-x64-512-648

2x Hynix 2GB 2Rx8 PC3-8500S-7-10-F2 HMT125S6BFR8C-G7 N0 AA-C 0929

2x Hynix 256MB 1Rx16 PC2-4200S-444-12 HYMP532S64BP6-C4 AB 0618

2x Samsung 256MB 1Rx16 PC2-3200U-333-10-C1 KR M378T3354BG0-CCCDS 0502

1x Samsung 256MB DDR PC2700 CL2.5 PC2700U-25331-Z M368L3223ETN-CB3 CN 0432

1x KBYTE 512MB DDR PC400 DT 12210025073040907WL

4x SATA to SATA Locking

2x SATA to SATA

1x SATA to ESATA

8x Sealed SATA to Right Angle SATA Locking Monoprice 18" 6gbps Blue

1x Miscellaneous PC screws / standoffs

Have a bunch of random old tech I'd like to get rid of, everything was at one point a working pull, all of this has been in either anti-static bags or plastic ram boxes for probably 10-15 years. Obviously no real way to test much of it these days. Grab as much or as little, just ask that you pay for shipping. Shipped from 18337.Fractal Universal Multibrackets - Type A FD-A-BRKT-003 - Newegg refunded me for these without having to send them back so if anyone can use them I'm happy to pass them along.Linksys EZXS55W V3 5 Port 10/100 switch w/ Power CableJMicron JMB360/363 PCIE to SATAII EVB REV 1.5NB 2 portCreality E-3 V3 SE Ten-P1T23 1000050363 2101020231 3D Printer Control Board - USB-C Port is damagedCreality Ender 3 V3 SE - Screen w/ Knob - Scratched6x Molex passthrough to Fan Header1x Fan Header to 3x Fan Header6x 3 pin fan header extenders1x 1 to 3 PWM Fan Splitter 100mm1x PCI Slot Fan Speed Control, seems to be missing 2 pin power cable1x Crossfire CompuPack A088-F006-RS1 Rev A1x Asus SLI Bridge 1002 94V-01x Asus 12G05100030C USB Q Connector1x Asetek AMD Backplate - 10-110-0000159 and Mounting Ring for I assume a Corsair H50/H55 AIO CPU CoolerPictures available for all. Feel free to make an offer, lowballs welcome.- Asus Z97-E motherboard w/ Original Box - $55 + shipping- Corsair H50 AIO Liquid Cooler w/ Original Box - $30 + shipping-------------------------All for sale items were working pulls, but as is with no expressed warranties, unless not as described. Accepting free items assumes risk that items could be DOA.keeping as a backup since I have to RMA my new one.sold on ebaySlots Filled- All taken via freebies thread.- Sold on ebay