Free Kaspersky help\question

Trying to contacting kaspersky seems to be hard id thought maybe someone here could help?



Im using the FREE Kaspersky AV and on only my dads pc it keeps popping up all the time with fix this UAC setting in Kaspersky ( he doesnt need it or anyone else for that matter) but i dont know how to disable it in Kaspersky. I have diabled all Notifications is un-checked but it still pops and and password manager also but not on my 2 pc's. any help would be awesome thanks!