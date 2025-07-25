  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Free Indie Sci-Fi Series (Illustrated + Pirate-Friendly Versions)

Hey all,
I’ve been on [H] for over 20 years now — built rigs, lurked through flame wars, and watched the internet age grow up right here.


In that time, I also quietly wrote and illustrated a story that’s now become an 11-episode sci-fi series called Never Out of Hearts Reach. It’s part metaphysical love story, part psychological thriller, part old-school emotional RPG.


Today I’m offering the first two episodes for free on Amazon — and also giving away the full pirate-friendly “RedLine Edition” (PDF, text-only) with no DRM or strings attached. If you like stories with emotional weight, slow-burn weirdness, and retro-inspired edge, you might vibe with it.



📘 Free on Amazon Today (7/25):​


📕 Episode 1 – Desire
🔗 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FJ6JDMCR


📘 Episode 2 – Denial
🔗 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FJ5WFZ54


Fully illustrated, Kindle-friendly.



🏴‍☠️ RedLine Editions – Free Pirate PDFs​


If you'd rather just download and read — no strings, no tracking, just the story:
📁 https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pN3wr4XA6wnIbvsMjfjlEgkRpcCg_HOK


These are text-only versions of all 11 episodes — intentionally shareable. If the story hits you, great. If not, no harm done.



Thanks for letting me share this here.
If you check it out, I’d genuinely love to hear what you think.


– R.C. Crespo (yes, that same lurker with the CRT sig from 2004)
 

